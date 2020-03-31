You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Ascendas Reit takes 25% stake in Galaxis for S$102.9m

Tue, Mar 31, 2020 - 10:45 PM
oliviapoh@sph.com.sg

ASCENDAS Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) on Tuesday said it has acquired a 25 per cent equity stake in business park Galaxis for S$102.9 million.

As trustee of Ascendas Reit, HSBC Institutional Trust Services (Singapore) entered into a share-purchase agreement with vendor MBK Real Estate Asia for the purchase of the equity stake.

Situated in Singapore’s one-north precinct, Galaxis is expected to generate a net property income yield of approximately 6.2 per cent and 6.1 per cent pre-transaction costs and post-transaction costs respectively. The transaction cost amounts to about S$2.99 million, including  stamp duty professional advisory fees and acquisition fees.

William Tay, executive director and chief executive officer of Ascendas Funds Management, said: “The acquisition of the 25 per cent stake in Galaxis is accretive to Ascendas Reit’s distribution per unit and is transacted at an attractive net property income yield of 6.2 per cent, considering the allowable 30 per cent white component for the site.

He added that Galaxis fits well with Ascendas' strategy to invest in well-located, high-quality business park properties in Singapore and will strengthen Ascendas Reit’s overall portfolio, he added.

SEE ALSO

Ascott Reit buys prime greenfield site for S$62.4m to build first co-living property in one-north

A 17-storey building with business park, office space, retail and F&B space, work lofts and a basement carpark, Galaxis has a gross floor area of 68,835 square metres (sq m) and a net lettable area of 60,752 sq m. The remaining lease tenure of the land is around 52 years. 

Completed in 2015, the building is 99.6 per cent occupied by tenants such as Canon, Oracle, and Sea (formerly Garena). 

Units in Ascendas Reit closed at S$2.83 on Tuesday, up 4.43 per cent or 12 Singapore cents.

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 31, 2020 10:04 PM
Banking & Finance

Fed to allow foreign central banks to swap US Treasury debt for cash

[WASHINGTON] The Federal Reserve announced a new facility Tuesday that will allow foreign central banks to...

Mar 31, 2020 09:51 PM
Stocks

US: Stocks open lower as virus cases mount

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks opened lower Tuesday as the Federal Reserve unveiled a new vehicle to boost market...

Mar 31, 2020 09:44 PM
Companies & Markets

Hong Leong Asia posts 39.1% hike in full-year net profit to S$34.4m

HONG Leong Asia recorded a 39.1 per cent hike in net profit to S$34.4 million for the year ended Dec 31, 2019, on...

Mar 31, 2020 09:41 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia pushes budget deficit to 5%, cuts taxes amid virus

[JAKARTA] Indonesia cut corporate taxes and temporarily scrapped a budget deficit cap introduced after the Asian...

Mar 31, 2020 09:12 PM
Government & Economy

Thailand triples cash handouts to 135b baht for workers hit by virus impact

[BANGKOK] Thailand's Cabinet has agreed to triple the number of workers receiving cash handouts to nine million to...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.