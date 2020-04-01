Ascott chief takes on additional remit as lodging CEO at CapitaLand

Kevin Goh will concurrently be chief executive of The Ascott, a role he has held since January 2018.

CAPITALAND has appointed Kevin Goh as chief executive, lodging, effective Wednesday. He will concurrently be chief executive of The Ascott, a role he has held since January 2018.

In his new role, Mr Goh's focus will be to grow the group's lodging business, which is one of CapitaLand's three pillars for sustainable growth - the other two being fund management and investment/development.

He will also be a key member of the senior leadership team responsible for managing and executing the group's growth strategies, the group said in a regulatory update.

Mr Goh has been with CapitaLand since May 2007. At The Ascott, he was previously chief operating officer from 2016 to 2017 and managing director of North Asia and Ascott China Fund from 2015 to 2016.

CapitaLand shares closed at S$2.85 on Tuesday, up S$0.09 or 3.3 per cent.