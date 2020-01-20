You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Ascott opens serviced residence in Japan

Mon, Jan 20, 2020 - 3:50 PM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

CAPITALAND'S wholly-owned lodging business unit, The Ascott, has opened a serviced residence in Osaka, Japan.

The new property, Citadines Namba Osaka, offers 313 units with varied apartment types. It sits in Osaka's popular entertainment and shipping district, and is surrounded by commercial buildings, Ascott said in a media statement on Monday.

It houses studio apartment, studio executive apartments with fully equipped kitchens, as well as one- and two-bedroom units, catering to guests on both short and long stays.

Ascott is operating the serviced residence through a master lease agreement with Toshin Development Company, a subsidiary of Asian department store business Takashimaya Group.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In 2021, Ascott will also open lyf Tenjin Fukuoka, the first co-living property in Japan under its "lyf" brand, which caters to millennials and the "millennial-minded", said Tan Lai Seng, Ascott’s regional manager for Japan and Korea.

SEE ALSO

CapitaLand wins tender to manage Bugis Village and Bugis Street

The nine-storey lyf Funan Singapore, which opened in September last year, was Ascott's first co-living property.

"We will continue to pursue growth through management contracts, leases, investments and strategic alliances with market leaders in gateway cities such as Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka and Yokohama," said Mr Tan.

Besides Citadines Namba Osaka, Ascott operates seven other serviced residences in Japan. The company has a Japan portfolio of over 5,000 units across more than 30 serviced residences, hotels and rental housing properties in nine cities.

"Our properties have been performing well at an occupancy rate of 80 per cent to 90 per cent. Upcoming major events such as the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, and Osaka-Kansai World Expo are expected to boost demand for our lodging properties, including Citadines Namba Osaka," said Mr Tan.

Shares of CapitaLand were down S$0.02 or 0.5 per cent to S$3.91 as at 3.28pm.

BREAKING

Jan 20, 2020 03:51 PM
Stocks

South Korea: Stocks end higher as solid US data fuels risk appetite

[SEOUL] South Korean shares closed higher on Monday as solid US economic data whipped up risk appetite.

Jan 20, 2020 03:47 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares extend gains

[SYDNEY] Australian shares extended their record-breaking spree to a fifth session on Monday, mainly driven by...

Jan 20, 2020 03:44 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei rises for third straight session

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index gained for a third consecutive session on Monday, with investor sentiment...

Jan 20, 2020 03:34 PM
Companies & Markets

Eagle Hospitality Trust sponsor developing 30-year plan for Queen Mary

EAGLE Hospitality Trust's (EHT) sponsor is working on a 30-year plan to preserve and improve the trust's...

Jan 20, 2020 03:10 PM
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Surge in Ntegrator's trading volume prompts SGX query

A SPIKE in the trading volume of Ntegrator International shares on Monday prompted a query from the Singapore...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly