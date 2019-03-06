Asia dips as China lowers growth target

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
MONDAY saw markets responding positively to US-China trade developments. But the fact that it remained merely prospective and not one of certainty meant that risk-off moods resurfaced.
Add China's lowering of its gross domestic product target to 6-6.5 per cent for 2019, and you have the
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg