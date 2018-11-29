Asia stocks get mild mid-week boost

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
ASIAN MARKETS mostly saw moderate gains on Wednesday, as the latest positive turn in the Trump-Xi dalliance gave stocks a mild mid-week boost.
Singapore stocks ended higher with the Straits Times Index rising 4.08 points, or 0.1 per cent to 3,094.48. Gainers outnumbered losers 225 to 146
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg