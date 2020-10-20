Asian currencies strengthen after China data

London

ASIA'S trade-exposed currencies held firm on Monday as data showed China's economic rebound from the pandemic accelerated in the third quarter, with the yuan surging to a 1½-year high against the US dollar.

China's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 4.9 per cent in July-September from a year earlier - slower than analysts' forecast, but faster than Q2 and helped by strong gains in industrial output and an acceleration in retail sales.

The yuan and the Australian and New Zealand dollars slipped from session highs after the Chinese GDP headline miss, but then rebounded on the view that consumption data from China was a harbinger of better growth in the current quarter.

The yuan touched 6.6737 against the US dollar in the offshore market - its strongest since March 2019. It was last up 0.4 per cent.

The Chinese currency benefited in the last few months from hopes of a Joe Biden win in the US presidential election, as he is seen as less of a threat to US-China relations.

The Nordic currencies strengthened on the back of a risk-off mood, with the Norwegian krone leading the way. The krone was up 0.8 per cent versus the greenback at 9.3025 and by 0.5 per cent versus the euro at 10.9345. Relatively stronger oil prices could also have helped the Nokkie.

Marshal Gittler, head of research at BDSwiss Group, said: "The general 'risk-on' environment (is) pushing money into the commodity currencies." Nokkie short positions have increased recently, showed BNP Paribas research. A reversal of those shorts could have pushed the krone higher.

The Australian dollar was 0.5 per cent higher at US$0.7114 and the New Zealand dollar rose 0.6 per cent to US$0.6642.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern won re-election on Saturday, delivering the biggest election victory for her centre-left Labour Party in half a century.

Mr Gittler said the Labour Party's majority win in parliament is positive for the Kiwi dollar because of a "reduction in uncertainty and greater ease of governing".

The yuan as well as other Asian and commodity-related currencies should continue to benefit, said MUFG currency analyst Lee Hardman, noting that the spread of Covid-19 in Asia remains more contained than in the rest of the world and that points to "a continuation of cyclical out-performance" there.

The US dollar was slightly weaker, though still clinging to the top of its most recent trading range. REUTERS