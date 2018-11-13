Asian markets close mixed, STI slips 0.3%

Get our introductory offer at only
ASIAN markets started the week mixed and currencies retreated after news over the weekend that the Federal Reserve will continue raising interest rates.
This sent the greenback higher against emerging market currencies and dampened post US mid-term rallies in Asia.
Opening the week
