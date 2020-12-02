Asian stocks rally on positive vaccine news, upbeat Chinese data

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
AGAINST the backdrop of positive vaccine developments and upbeat Chinese data, the Straits Times Index (STI) ended Tuesday 0.29 per cent or 8.17 points higher at 2,814.12.
The results of a business survey released on Tuesday showed that activity in China's factory sector accelerated at...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes