ASL Marine plans informal clinics to drum up support for debt extension

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
ASL Marine will be holding a series of informal clinics for bondholders next week as it seeks consent for certain waivers and acceptances.
The informal clinics will be held from Jan 14 to Jan 18, from 7pm to 9pm, at 8 Wilkie Road, #03-08, Wilkie Edge, Singapore 228095.
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg