You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Aspen's Penang residential project 90% booked in first weekend

Tue, Apr 23, 2019 - 9:08 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

MALAYSIA developer Aspen (Group) Holdings on Tuesday announced that its latest residential project in Batu Kawan, Penang is 90 per cent booked after a unit selection event on Apr 20 and 21.

The project, Vivo Executive Apartment, has 1,530 units in total, and more than 1,300 units were booked during the event. The group expects the remaining units to be booked within two weeks, as there are more than 300 registrants on the waiting list to select a unit.

The gross development value for the project is 502.2 million ringgit, while the starting price for apartments in the project is 260,000 ringgit (S$84,490) for 730 square feet with one complimentary car park lot.

"Although it is priced affordably, we are confident that Vivo Executive Apartment can meet the needs and aspirations of its homeowners and it is a good deal for all," said M. Murly, president and group CEO of Aspen Group. "We are thrilled by the overwhelming response and will continue to provide the best service to ensure that we meet our customers' expectations."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Vivo Executive Apartment sits on 268,330 sq ft of freehold land in Aspen Vision City and features the standard range of condominium communal facilities as well as a communal co-working space and a social kitchen.

The project is expected to commence construction in Q4 2019 and slated for completion in Q4 2023. 

Editor's Choice

BT_20190423_ABFOOD22_3760677.jpg
Apr 23, 2019
Garage

R&D in nutrition, sustainability to drive disruption in food industry

BT_20190423_RMPERENNIAL23_3760691.jpg
Apr 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Perennial-led consortium to sell Chinatown Point for S$520m

lwx_hyflux_230419_11.jpg
Apr 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux to ask court for further 3-month reprieve from creditors

Most Read

1 Glife raises S$1.6m of seed capital to take farm food direct to forks
2 Perennial-led consortium to sell Chinatown Point Mall for S$520m
3 M1 to delist on April 24
4 Kwek Leng Beng's family buys units at Boulevard 88 condo for S$14.1m
5 Singapore banks' FX volumes surge on strong Asian growth
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_OFFICE_230419_79.jpg
Apr 23, 2019
Banking & Finance

One third of job roles in finance may be impacted by automation: MAS-IBF study

doc751mx1ljsbobhx8yt9_doc72kb0yfnbdv1gx53dike.jpg
Apr 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

doc751m29e8qdfiz6zuehm_doc74zfa4affnt14rvm59a5.jpg
Apr 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat promoted to Deputy Prime Minister from May 1

lwx_grab_230419_86.jpg
Apr 23, 2019
Garage

Grab adds Agoda, Booking.com, BookMyShow, HOOQ to super app

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening