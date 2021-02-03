 Aviva Investors pushes for change among carbon-emitters in its portfolio investments, Companies & Markets - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Aviva Investors pushes for change among carbon-emitters in its portfolio investments

Wed, Feb 03, 2021 - 5:59 PM
raphlim@sph.com.sg@RaphaelLimBT

THE global asset-management arm of insurer Aviva has unveiled a programme that will focus on engaging its investments in 30 "systemically important carbon emitters" on climate matters, and committed to divesting from non-responsive companies.

Aviva Investors said in a statement on Wednesday that the Climate Engagement Escalation Programme includes companies from the oil and gas, metals and mining and utilities sectors that substantially contribute to total global carbon emissions.

The investment firm will require these companies to deliver net-zero scope 3 emissions by 2050, and establish "robust transition roadmaps to demonstrate their commitment to immediate action on climate change as the world's carbon budget diminishes".

Requirements include the adoption of science-based targets covering the full carbon footprint of the businesses, the reframing of corporate strategies, business plans and capital frameworks, as well as adjustments to management incentives and lobbying activities.

Mirza Baig, global head of ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) research and stewardship at Aviva Investors, said: "Aviva Investors' ESG philosophy promotes the relative merits of engagement over divestment as the more effective mechanism of delivering positive change and outcomes for our clients and society.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"However, for our engagement approach to have impact, it must be accompanied by a robust escalation process, including the ultimate sanction of divestment."

The programme will run for between one and three years, depending on individual company circumstances, and incorporate "clear escalation measures" for non-responsive businesses or those that do not act quickly enough, Aviva Investors said.

It will monitor companies' progress on a six-monthly basis, and determine the need for escalation, which may include votes against directors, the filing of shareholder proposals, and working with aligned stakeholder groups to apply further pressure.

"Companies that fail to make sufficient progress at the conclusion of the programme will trigger full divestment across Aviva Investors' equity and credit portfolios," the firm said.

David Cumming, chief investment officer for equities at Aviva Investors, said active investment and engagement are key to promoting company transition and solutions to the climate crisis.

"By fully integrating our approach across stewardship and the investment teams, we will be able to maximise our ability to influence the companies we have targeted towards positive climate strategies."

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Passport of Sen Yue non-executive chairman impounded amid CAD probe

CDL pledges to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2030

Hot stock: Oceanus hits record high of 6.9 S cents amid Reddit speculation

Brokers' take: Analysts maintain calls on Ascendas Reit, positive on diverse portfolio

Hot stock: Yoma Strategic slides 27% after business update on Myanmar situation

Stocks to watch: Ascendas Reit, Keppel, Japfa, Sunpower, LMIRT

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 3, 2021 05:50 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore approves Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine

SINGAPORE has approved Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine for use in the city-state, and expects the first shipment to...

Feb 3, 2021 05:42 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Wednesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 2.50...

Feb 3, 2021 05:25 PM
Technology

Google co-founder Brin opens family office in Singapore

[SINGAPORE] Google co-founder Sergey Brin has opened a family office in Singapore to help manage his fortune,...

Feb 3, 2021 05:19 PM
Transport

COE prices mostly down, but premiums for commerical vehicles continue to climb

[SINGAPORE] Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices ended mostly lower in the latest tender on Wednesday (Feb 3) but...

Feb 3, 2021 04:54 PM
Government & Economy

18 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore; 17 imported and one in the community

[SINGAPORE] There were 18 new coronavirus cases confirmed at noon on Wednesday (Feb 3), taking Singapore's total to...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Six shophouses at Joo Chiat Place sold for more than S$2m each

Passport of Sen Yue non-executive chairman impounded amid CAD probe

Tokyo: Stocks close higher

CDL pledges to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2030

Architect of Bank of Japan's 'bazooka' stimulus calls for fiscal firepower to beat deflation

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for