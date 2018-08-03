Aviva Singapore's operating profit up 10%

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
INSURER Aviva Singapore on Thursday reported a 10 per cent increase in operating profit for its first half, boosted by sales from a bigger financial adviser network.
Operating profit for the six months ended June 30, 2018, stood at £46 million (S$82 million), up from £42
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg