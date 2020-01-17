You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Ayondo ceases European social trading business

Fri, Jan 17, 2020 - 8:21 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

CATALIST-LISTED Ayondo said its German subsidiary Ayondo GmbH has been liquidated and is no longer a subsidiary of the group, the fintech firm said in a regulatory update on Thursday. 

Ayondo GmbH was deconsolidated from the group since its third-quarter financial results for fiscal 2019.

Ayondo said on Aug 14, 2019 that the insolvency of Ayondo GmbH would "effectively cease the group's business-to-consumer European social trading business".

It also noted that the unit’s business had been declining since the second quarter of 2018, given deteriorating conditions of Europe’s contract for difference trading market, and the inability to start marketing efforts to grow its European social trading business.

Shares of Ayondo have been suspended from trading since Feb 1, 2019.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Relief in Asian markets, but no big gains as news already priced in

SGX's latest proposal addresses foreign audit concerns: analysts

Politics may stoke fears but its impact on markets is temporary: Citi Private Bank

Not end of the road for TPG even if it doesn't snare 5G licence

Utico to hold Hyflux town halls on Jan 20

SPH to issue S$500m 3.2% senior unsecured notes due 2030

BREAKING

Jan 17, 2020 08:19 AM
Government & Economy

Trump to nominate Shelton, Waller to serve on Federal Reserve Board

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump will pick two economists, Judy Shelton and Christopher Waller, to serve on the...

Jan 17, 2020 08:13 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Shares open higher on Wall Street gains, higher dollar

[TOKYO] Tokyo shares opened higher on Friday after US markets finished at new record highs thanks to bright...

Jan 17, 2020 07:01 AM
Technology

EU mulls 5-year ban on facial recognition tech in public areas

[BRUSSELS] The European Union is considering banning facial recognition technology in public areas for up to five...

Jan 17, 2020 07:00 AM
Government & Economy

EU's Hogan says off to 'a good start' on resetting trade ties with US

[WASHINGTON] European Union trade commissioner Phil Hogan said his meeting with senior US officials marked a "good...

Jan 17, 2020 06:55 AM
Transport

Bombardier reviews minority stake in Airbus JV, flags writedown; shares tumble

[BENGALURU] Bombardier Inc shares shed nearly third of its value on Thursday after the company warned its 2019...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly