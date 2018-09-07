You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Baker Tech's offer for CH Offshore closes with few acceptances

Fri, Sep 07, 2018 - 9:46 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

OILFIELD services provider Baker Technology now owns 54.98 per cent of CH Offshore, after its offer for the vessel chartering firm closed on Friday.

The offer was triggered in July, after Baker Technology acquired a 52.72 per cent stake in CH Offshore, crossing the 30 per cent threshold to trigger a mandatory general offer for all the shares it did not already own for S$0.13 per share. 

Baker Technology had not expected to receive enough valid acceptances to meet the threshold for a compulsory acquisition.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

ASL Marine calls for informal meeting with note holders as shipbuilding gloom drags on

UOL appoints new group chief exec

DeClout receives unsolicited indication of interest to buy its shares in Procurri

Wee Hur acquires office building in Adelaide for student housing

Deadline to accept offer for Wheelock Properties extended to Sept 21

Malaysia shares close higher on Friday

Editor's Choice

BP_Tax_070918_4.jpg
Sep 7, 2018
Government & Economy

The world is paying more taxes despite tax cuts

BT_20180907_JQFACE7_3554768.jpg
Sep 7, 2018
Startups

Facebook to build S$1.4b data centre in Singapore - its first in Asia

BP_GIC_070918_5.jpg
Sep 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

GIC still sees gems in tech sector despite stretched valuations

Most Read

1 DBS sets Singapore-dollar perpetual final price guidance at 3.98%
2 Rupiah rout mauls Indonesia-linked Singapore stocks
3 First study on impact of declining HDB leases seen leaving out too many factors
4 Cash-flush investors zoom in on DBS' S$1b of perps
5 Facebook to build S$1.4b data centre in Singapore, its first in Asia
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

ascendas1.jpg
Sep 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Ascendas-Singbridge buys 33 office properties in maiden entry into US

ascendas1.jpg
Sep 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Sep 7, 2018
Technology

Temasek Holdings to form IT and cloud JV with Infosys

Sep 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

LTC's controlling Cheng family to seek voluntary delisting, offer S$0.925 per share for exit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening