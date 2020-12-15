Bank of China sues BP, Hin Leong's Lim family over oil deals

Singapore

BANK of China has sued BP Plc in Singapore over its alleged role in fabricating oil deals with collapsed trader Hin Leong, in the latest effort by a creditor to recover losses after one of the biggest trading scandals in decades.

The Chinese bank requested that BP repay US$125.7 million that it withdrew from the lender earlier this year based on sales of gasoil cargoes to Hin Leong, according to documents provided by the Supreme Court of Singapore. The deals were part of "fictitious purchase scheme conspiracy" to maintain Hin Leong's liquidity since no real transactions took place, the bank said.

The lender also demanded US$187.2 million from Hin Leong Trading Pte's founder, Lim Oon Kuin, and his two children, the documents showed. The total sum includes the deals linked to BP and some other overdue payments on short-term loans, or letters of credit.

BP strongly refutes the allegations by Bank of China and will defend its position, the company said in a statement, without elaborating. Bank of China and the Lim family have not replied to e-mails seeking comments. Lim earlier denied forging documents in a case brought by HSBC Holdings, saying they were "mistakenly" issued.

Hin Leong's creditors, which also include HSBC and Singapore's DBS Group Holdings, are fighting to recover funds from the insolvent firm, which has US$3.5 billion in outstanding debt. Bank of China's case, filed in late November, came after HSBC and the trader's court-appointed managers PricewaterhouseCoopers started taking legal action against the Lim family. BLOOMBERG