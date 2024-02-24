Barclays must face US shareholder lawsuit over $17.7 bln debt sale blunder

Published Sat, Feb 24, 2024 · 12:29 am
US district judge says shareholders adequately alleged that Barclays’ failure to disclose the absence of internal controls to catch the error was a material omission of fact.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Barclays

A US judge said Barclays must face part of a proposed class action by shareholders over the British bank’s sale of US$17.7 billion more debt than regulators had allowed.

US district judge Katherine Polk Failla in Manhattan said shareholders adequately alleged that Barclays’ failure to disclose the absence of internal controls to catch the error was a material omission of fact.

She also said shareholders can try to prove that Barclays and several officials, including former chief executive Jes Staley, were “actionably reckless” in reassuring them that the bank was complying with federal securities laws.

The judge nonetheless said the shareholders could not pursue a securities fraud claim over statements that Barclays made after the overissuances were discovered.

Barclays did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Lawyers for the shareholders did not immediately respond to similar requests. REUTERS

SEE ALSO

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Banks

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Dollar on track for first weekly fall in 2024

Hong Leong Finance H2 net profit falls 45% to S$46.8 million

India central bank asks payment authority to consider Paytm request to become third party app provider

German, Dutch central banks post big losses, warn of more

Allianz profit jumps; insurer unveils 1 billion euro buyback

Is the ringgit bottoming?

Breaking News

Most Popular