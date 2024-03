PING An Insurance (Group) of China saw a 22.8 per cent drop in net profit last year, the insurance giant said on Thursday (Mar 21).

The group posted net profit of 85.67 billion yuan (S$15.9 billion) in 2023, versus 111.01 billion yuan a year earlier. REUTERS

