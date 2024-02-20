Ringgit falls to 26-year low but central bank upbeat about future economic prospects

THE Malaysian ringgit extended declines to the lowest level since the Asian Financial Crisis as China’s sluggish economy weigh on the country’s outlook.

The local currency fell 0.2 per cent to 4.7965 against the dollar, its weakest level since an all-time low of 4.8850 in 1998 following the fallout from the regional financial crisis. The ringgit has slid by over 4 per cent so far in 2024, adding to losses from the previous three years.

Malaysia’s economy grew slower-than-expected in the three-months through December as exports to China fell. Manufacturing activity remained weak, with January’s Purchasing Managers’ Index coming in at 49.0 – making it 17 straight months below the 50.0 threshold.

The country’s growth trajectory for 2024 is still fraught with risks both externally and at home, while foreign bond outflows amounting to US$382 million in January, the largest in five months, also reduce support for the local currency.

But Malaysia’s central bank said the recent performance of the ringgit, which hit a 26-year-low, was largely due to external factors and did not reflect the positive prospects of the country’s economy.

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) governor Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour said the ringgit’s fall was influenced by factors such as changing US interest rate expectations, geopolitical concerns and uncertainty surrounding China’s economic prospects.

“BNM is of the view that the current level of the ringgit does not reflect the positives prospects of the Malaysian economy going forward,” Abdul Rasheed said in a statement.

Malaysia’s economic growth in 2024 will be driven by improvements in external demand and strong domestic spending, he said.

He added that with improving exports, a recovery in the tourism sector and an increase in investments as well as the government’s commitment to structural reforms, most analysts were forecasting the ringgit to appreciate this year. BLOOMBERG, REUTERS