Banks lift STI for second day in the week
OCBC again leads in percentage gains among the three local banks, rising 1.95% - or 22 Singapore cents - to finish at S$11.48
FINANCIALS helped lift the local bourse higher for a second straight day this week, with OCBC Bank again leading in percentage gains among the three local banks.
The key Straits Times Index Singapore (STI) closed 0.68 per cent up on Tuesday, gaining 21.93 points to end at 3,247.55.
