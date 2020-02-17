Banyan Tree to debut overwater bungalows at its first Bahamas resort

The eco-conscious property will offer Maldives-style overwater bungalows in the Caribbean.

BANYAN Tree Hotels & Resorts will introduce the hospitality group’s first property in the Bahamas under a partnership with Island Developers.

The new eco-conscious property at Illa Bimini will house 50 keys at the resort as well as 54 luxury residences, offering Maldives-style overwater bungalows in the Caribbean.

It spans 40 acres (about 16 hectares), and is located 48 nautical miles and a 20-minute seaplane ride from Miami, mainboard-listed Banyan Tree announced on Monday.

“This represents our group’s continued strategic intent to expand into the Americas,” said Peter Hechler, head of regional operations for Middle East and North Africa at Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts.

The hotel suites in the Bahamas will include private terraces and plunge pools – a signature of Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts.

The property will also feature unique culinary pop-ups, curated music series, ocean-side meditations at the spa and more. It is designed by world renowned architect Chad Oppenheim.

Illa Bimini takes an “environmentally sensitive” approach to bringing luxury to the Bahamas, said Alejandro Capo, principal at Illa Bimini and co-founder of Island Developers.

Island Developers is a boutique Caribbean real estate development and construction firm experienced with complex properties in remote island locations.

The Banyan Tree group’s portfolio spans 24 countries and comprises close to 50 hotels and resorts, 64 spas, 72 retail galleries and three golf courses.

Shares of Banyan Tree were flat at 37.5 Singapore cents as at 4.17pm on Monday.