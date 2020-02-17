You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Banyan Tree to debut overwater bungalows at its first Bahamas resort

Mon, Feb 17, 2020 - 4:36 PM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

illa Bahamas
The eco-conscious property will offer Maldives-style overwater bungalows in the Caribbean.
PHOTO: ILLA BIMINI, BANYAN TREE

BANYAN Tree Hotels & Resorts will introduce the hospitality group’s first property in the Bahamas under a partnership with Island Developers.

The new eco-conscious property at Illa Bimini will house 50 keys at the resort as well as 54 luxury residences, offering Maldives-style overwater bungalows in the Caribbean.

It spans 40 acres (about 16 hectares), and is located 48 nautical miles and a 20-minute seaplane ride from Miami, mainboard-listed Banyan Tree announced on Monday.

“This represents our group’s continued strategic intent to expand into the Americas,” said Peter Hechler, head of regional operations for Middle East and North Africa at Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts.

The hotel suites in the Bahamas will include private terraces and plunge pools – a signature of Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts.

SEE ALSO

Real estate investment volume to remain resilient in 2020: CBRE

The property will also feature unique culinary pop-ups, curated music series, ocean-side meditations at the spa and more. It is designed by world renowned architect Chad Oppenheim.

Illa Bimini takes an “environmentally sensitive” approach to bringing luxury to the Bahamas, said Alejandro Capo, principal at Illa Bimini and co-founder of Island Developers.

Island Developers is a boutique Caribbean real estate development and construction firm experienced with complex properties in remote island locations.

The Banyan Tree group’s portfolio spans 24 countries and comprises close to 50 hotels and resorts, 64 spas, 72 retail galleries and three golf courses.

Shares of Banyan Tree were flat at 37.5 Singapore cents as at 4.17pm on Monday.

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 17, 2020 04:32 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets climb at open

[LONDON] European stock markets rebounded at the start of trading on Monday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index...

Feb 17, 2020 04:21 PM
Banking & Finance

PBOC cuts interest rate for one year loans to support banks

[BEIJING] China's central bank provided medium-term funding to commercial lenders and cut the interest rate it...

Feb 17, 2020 04:19 PM
Banking & Finance

StanChart opens international banking, priority private centre in Singapore

STANDARD Chartered Bank (StanChart) has opened its flagship centre for international banking and priority private...

Feb 17, 2020 03:56 PM
Consumer

Malaysia urged to cut down on plastic packaging for cleaner seas

[KUALA LUMPUR] An analysis of Asia's worst ocean polluters shows Malaysians are the biggest individual consumers of...

Feb 17, 2020 03:50 PM
Transport

Alstom confirms talks underway to buy Bombardier Transportation

[PARIS] French transport infrastructure company Alstom said on Monday it was in talks over a possible acquisition of...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly