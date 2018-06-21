You are here
Bargain hunters lift Singapore shares
Asian markets report muted gains after sliding on threat of US-China trade war
SINGAPORE traders have bought on the dip, putting the local market out of its misery on Wednesday.
The benchmark Straits Times Index, while battered by poor sentiment amid global trade tensions, snapped its five-day losing streak and edged up by 14.55 points, or 0.44 per cent, to 3,315.90
