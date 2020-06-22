You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

BBR expects negative impact on half- and full-year results due to Covid-19

Mon, Jun 22, 2020 - 10:18 PM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

CONSTRUCTION and property development firm BBR Holdings on Monday said that the Covid-19 outbreak has resulted in lower overall business volume for the group, and that it expects a negative impact on the group’s financial performance for the half-year ending June 30, 2020 and full financial year...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo gives guidance on conducting general meetings in Phase 2

Scoot to operate flights to eight cities by August, offers free date change on tickets

Halcyon Agri plans 1-for-2 rights issue to raise S$174.7m

Broker's take: DBS initiates coverage on Valuetronics with 'hold' call

Ascott members can now buy loyalty points; healthcare workers get discount

OCBC, riding growth wave, targets S$25b sustainable finance portfolio by 2025

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 22, 2020 10:08 PM
Government & Economy

Bank of England's Bailey says QE bond sales should precede rate rises

[LONDON] Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Monday that the central bank should start to sell government...

Jun 22, 2020 09:48 PM
Stocks

US: Wall Street opens slightly lower as virus cases mount

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened sightly lower on Monday as concerns of a resurgence in coronavirus infections fueled...

Jun 22, 2020 09:47 PM
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo gives guidance on conducting general meetings in Phase 2

THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Monday announced that, with Singapore moving into Phase Two of its reopening,...

Jun 22, 2020 08:44 PM
Garage

GIC joins US$150m fundraise of fintech unicorn Checkout.com

SINGAPOREAN sovereign wealth fund GIC has pumped additional funds into London-headquartered payments firm Checkout....

Jun 22, 2020 07:21 PM
Government & Economy

Thai trials of Covid-19 vaccine reach make-or-break stage

[SARABURI] Thai scientists administered a second dose of an experimental Covid-19 vaccine to monkeys on Monday,...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.