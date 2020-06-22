BBR expects negative impact on half- and full-year results due to Covid-19

Get our introductory offer at only
CONSTRUCTION and property development firm BBR Holdings on Monday said that the Covid-19 outbreak has resulted in lower overall business volume for the group, and that it expects a negative impact on the group’s financial performance for the half-year ending June 30, 2020 and full financial year...
