You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Be prepared to 'get nothing' in liquidation, Hyflux warns perp, pref holders

Sat, Jan 19, 2019 - 5:50 AM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

Singapore

WATER treatment firm Hyflux faced its anxious creditors on Friday for the second time since it filed for bankruptcy protection, in a bid to rally support to carry through what has proven to be a tough rescue deal.

No definitive answers were given when investors asked repeatedly how much of their money they could expect to recover.

Only one new figure was shared by EY, the financial adviser.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In a liquidation scenario, among retail investors, only senior unsecured creditors, namely note holders, will get paid. They can expect a recovery rate of 3.8 to 8.7 per cent. However, subordinated creditors such as perpetual and preference shareholders will get nothing in such a scenario.

Hyflux chief executive Olivia Lum opened two townhall sessions at Hyflux Innovation Centre on Friday by addressing why she was not using her own cash to recapitalise Hyflux despite repeated calls for her to do so.

She told perp and pref holders: "With SM Investments coming into the company, this is effectively a takeover and I no longer will own much shares, in fact almost no shares. So I will no longer be in the driving seat."

In October last year, a consortium comprising Salim Group and Medco Group tabled a deal to invest and lend S$560 million to Hyflux in exchange for a 60 per cent stake in the company once it has settled all its debts.

Ms Lum added to light applause: "I know many people do not like to see my face anymore. I'm ok. I'm prepared to step down, I just want to make sure I hand over the company properly to the new investor."

The consortium, SM Investments, has left a 40 per cent equity stake on the table for Hyflux's various stakeholders to share in a rescue plan. Ms Lum said: "I'm only worried for the papas and mamas, that in the case of liquidation, they will really get zero value...

"Without support for the rescue plan, the alternative for Hyflux will likely be liquidation."

Hyflux owes S$900 million in principal value to perp and pref holders. It was hinted that they might have to take a debt-for-equity conversion, though how fair the conversion rate would be was not discussed.

Hyflux's medium-term noteholders, who are owed a nominal value of S$265 million, were told that they might receive some cash and equity. Again, exact quantums were not discussed. It remains to be seen how much cash there is to go around after budgeting for working capital is factored in.

Asked if the company could extend the maturity of the notes and pay noteholders a lower coupon before redemption, Arief Sidarto, chief executive of SM Investments, replied "no". Hyflux's business is capital-intensive and he said he wants to make sure it is ready to move forward after the restructuring is completed.

Most noteholders seemed more easily comforted by what they heard and their question-and-answer session ended early.

But reactions from perp and pref holders were more mixed, and many questions were left unanswered when the session was cut off promptly at 9pm.

Hyflux intends to finalise the terms of the restructuring deal by mid-February, including exactly how much in cash or equity each creditor group will be allocated.

A third round of townhall meetings will be held on March 13. Also in February, Hyflux will go to court to ask for approval to call a scheme meeting, and all creditors will vote on the scheme of arrangement by the end of March.

Companies & Markets

Lim Chuan Poh retiring from public service, new A*Star CEO to be appointed

Morgan Stanley targets rich China entrepreneurs in Singapore

Courts Asia shares come alive with Nojima's S$0.205 a share offer

Challenger enters luxury audio market with concept store in ION Orchard

Falcon Energy suspends coupon payment, share trading as it embarks on debt revamp

Post-Viva merger, ESR-Reit focuses efforts on Singapore assets

Editor's Choice

file73nw3ze8az61bqgy8ub.jpg
Jan 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Where's the pound headed? The jury's out for now

file6vqidakqbdgzchxd3i1.jpg
Jan 18, 2019
Government & Economy

NODX down a surprise 8.5% in December

file73nxaxy3qtg11ep1wjud.jpg
Jan 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore asset players find calm in Brexit storm

Most Read

1 Where's the pound headed? The jury's out for now
2 Global rally lifts SGD bond prices to record high
3 Google in talks for 400,000 sq ft space at Alexandra Technopark
4 Japan retailer Nojima makes offer for Courts Asia at S$0.205 apiece
5 Expecting big paycheck, a banker is out of a job
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Surbana Jurong Campus (garden)_Credit Safdie Surbana Jurong.jpg
Jan 18, 2019
Real Estate

Surbana Jurong building global headquarters in Jurong Innovation District

doc73otqk0mb8i2kco2e8q_doc73otmlk6qpz1f14suhx.jpg
Jan 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file72vifz4wf3la2ivsost.jpg
Jan 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Japan retailer Nojima makes offer for Courts Asia at S$0.205 apiece

Jan 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

ESR-Reit posts Q4 DPU of 1.005 Singapore cents in first results since VIT merger

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening