You are here
Bear market bounce expected in H1 2019 but recession risks persist: JPMAM
Longer-term investors should de-risk their portfolios, consider more bond exposure to mitigate volatility
Singapore
WHILE equity markets have entered bear market territory in recent days, investors can expect a sizeable "bear market bounce" in the first half of 2019, JP Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM) said in its quarterly market outlook on Thursday.
JPMAM's Singapore-based global
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg