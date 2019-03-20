Best World appoints PwC as independent reviewer

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
BEST WORLD International on Tuesday said it has appointed independent reviewer PricewaterhouseCoopers Consulting (PwC) to examine its franchise model, after The Business Times raised concerns in February over the challenges in tracking sales of its DR's Secret line of premium
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg