Best World Q2 earnings treble to S$26.8m on revenue surge, higher margins

BEST World, whose business dealings are being investigated by the Singapore Exchange (SGX), on Tuesday reported second-quarter net profit nearly trebling to S$26.8 million from S$9.1 million a year ago on a surge in revenue and higher gross margins.

The results translate to earnings per share of 4.90 Singapore cents against earnings per share of 1.66 cents a year earlier.

Revenue soared to S$98.3 million from S$33.1 million, largely due to an improvement in the direct-selling segment and revenue from the franchise segment, which had contributed "negligibly" to the group in 1H 2018.

According to Best World, 62.8 per cent of its revenue comes from its franchise segment, with another 36.5 per cent coming from its direct-selling model.

Its gross profit alone more than trebled to S$76.7 million, reflecting a gross profit margin of 78 per cent.

The board has proposed an interim dividend of 1.2 Singapore cents per share, unchanged from the quarter a year earlier.

For the first half of the year, Best World's net profit jumped to S$37.1 million, against S$14.9 million for the year-ago period. Earnings per share were 6.77 Singapore cents, against earnings per share of 2.71 cents.

Revenue for the six months ended June 30 stood at S$151.7 million, compared to revenue of S$57.6 million previously. Gross profit improved to S$116.8 million from S$41.5 million.

In its outlook, Best World said that with the ongoing independent review of the group's business in China, a "certain portion" of China management's time has been diverted to deal with the enquiries. China accounted for 61.2 per cent of revenue in the first half of the year.

The mainboard-listed skincare products firm also said: "As a result of the US-China trade disputes, China responded by raising the import duties of US-made skincare products from 11 per cent to a range of 19 per cent to 26 per cent and most recently, by weakening the renminbi. Such measures may reduce the profitability of the group's China subsidiaries."

Best World ordered an independent review of its business and accounting practices earlier this year, after The Business Times raised questions about the lack of clarity on how its franchisees operate in China.

At SGX's behest, Best World also recently expanded the scope of the review, to determine the veracity of the group's sales in China under the export model from 2015 to 2018 and whether these were conducted on normal commercial terms.

That came in the wake of a short-seller report which questioned the accounting behind Best World's profits and sales practices in China, and an anonymous report that linked its biggest customer, Changsha Best, to its chief executive's brother-in-law. Best World has confirmed the link.