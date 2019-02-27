You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Best World Q4 gain up on 78% gross margin; proposes higher payout

Wed, Feb 27, 2019 - 5:50 AM
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

BP_BEST World International _250219_7_0.jpg
Best World reported late on Tuesday a 28.9 per cent rise in net profit for its fourth quarter from a year ago, on a surge in revenue and higher gross margins.
PHOTO: BEST WORLD INTERNATIONAL

Singapore

BEST World reported late on Tuesday a 28.9 per cent rise in net profit for its fourth quarter from a year ago, on a surge in revenue and higher gross margins. The stronger results come amid what it describes as a transition from an export model to a franchise model in its China market.

Net profit for three months ended Dec 31, 2018 stood at S$28.1 million, compared to a net profit of S$21.8 million. The results translate to earnings per share of 5.12 Singapore cents, against earnings per share of 3.96 Singapore cents.

Revenue for the fourth quarter jumped 78.6 per cent to S$127.7 million. The company said 61.7 per cent of its revenue comes from its franchise segment, with another 37.2 per cent from its direct-selling model.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Its gross profit alone more than doubled to S$99.77 million, reflecting a gross profit margin of 78.2 per cent. This gross profit margin improved by 11.5 percentage points, with the group saying on Tuesday that it expects gross profit margin to "normalise" between 75 per cent and 80 per cent.

To be clear, the net profit margin for the fourth quarter fell to 22 per cent. This is because its distribution costs jumped to S$40.8 million in the fourth quarter, compared to S$13.6 million a year ago, on "sales-related expense from the franchise segment, commissions under the direct-selling segment, and higher convention expenses". 

The board has proposed a final dividend of 4.2 Singapore cents per share, as well as a special dividend of 0.8 Singapore cents per share. In the year-ago quarter, Best World offered a final dividend of 2.6 cents per share. 

Best World's rapid expansion in China had underpinned its high valuations, The Business Times reported. The direct-selling company, which also sells premium skincare products to franchisees in China, said over the weekend that it will order an independent review of its business and accounting practices.

This came after The Business Times raised questions about the lack of clarity on how its franchisees operate in China. Best World said the findings from the independent review will be published and reported to its audit committee, as well as to the Singapore Exchange RegCo. 

Best World said it has conducted its business ethically and in compliance with applicable laws, but "is not responsible for the accounting and sales records of the franchisees, who are independent third parties".

Separately, the company's auditors, Ernst & Young, have laid out an audit plan for the group's financial statements for the year ended Dec 31, 2018, which will include reviewing samples of revenue contracts and reviewing relationships with customers for evidence of related party sales, BT reported.

In China, where the franchise model has been adopted since the second quarter of 2018, "EY will also consider conducting site visits at BWL Lifestyle Centers operated by franchisees on a sample basis, and will request confirmations from franchisees on sales transactions with the group", the group had said.

Shares of Best World closed on Tuesday at S$2.53, up 32 Singapore cents.

Companies & Markets

Temasek leads US$85m investment round for gene therapy startup

Improving outlook for SIA but downside risks lurk

UOL targeting two launches in Q2

Sinarmas Land's Q4 net profit dives 75%

Keppel unit partners LNG shipping firm to build floating liquefied natural gas facility

Koufu posts 3.7% rise in Q4 profit

Editor's Choice

SL_MAS_270219_6.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Banking & Finance

No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease

Feb 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel unit partners LNG shipping firm to build floating liquefied natural gas facility

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Best World shares plunge as much as 25.8% as trading resumes
2 Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services
3 Pine Grove a litmus test for developers' en bloc appetite
4 S-Reits stand to gain this year as markets turn in their favour
5 PropNex launches new HDB Auction service; Q4 profit slides on cooling measures
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SL_MAS_270219_6.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Banking & Finance

No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease

SL_sg_270219_28.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Government & Economy

January output shrinks for first time in a year

BT_20190227_ABPARL27_3707731.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Labour crunch takes centre stage in the House

BT_20190227_KRSTRAITS27_3707630.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Real Estate

WeWork said to be in advanced talks to lease 100,000 sq ft in MYP Centre

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening