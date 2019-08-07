BlackGold Natural Resources to seek third extension from SGX for AGM

CATALIST-LISTED coal mining company BlackGold Natural Resources will seek a third extension from the Singapore Exchange (SGX) to hold its annual general meeting (AGM) by Sept 30, citing more time was needed for its qualified person's report.

BlackGold, which had been entangled in an Indonesian power plant graft scandal last year, said: "The company understands the gravity of the situation and is currently in the midst of reviewing the draft 2018 QPR (qualified person's report) which has already been submitted by the qualified persons."

This emerged in BlackGold's response to SGX, which had queried the firm on how it plans to publish its annual report, given that the chief financial officer and majority of the independent directors have left.

BlackGold replied that the executive chairman and chief executive officer of the company, together with the present directors, will oversee the annual report process and the holding of the AGM.