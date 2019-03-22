You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Boustead Projects inks JV deal to develop aerospace, high-tech park in Subang

Fri, Mar 22, 2019 - 7:53 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

BOUSTEAD Projects has entered into a joint-venture (JV) agreement with Malaysian-listed Malaysia Airports Holdings for the incorporation of a JV company to undertake the development of an aerospace and high-tech park within the Subang Aerotech Park in Subang, Malaysia.

Through the JV, their respective subsidiaries - BP Aerotech (Subang) and Malaysia Airports (Subang) - will hold 70 per cent and 30 per cent of the equity interest in the JV company BPMA Subang.

The initial paid-up capital in BPMA Subang will be RM10 (S$3) contributed by BP Aerotech and MA Subang in proportion to their respective shareholdings.

In a filing with the Singapore Exchange after market close on Friday, Boustead Projects said: "Malaysia Airports Holdings has granted BPMA Subang the rights to sublease up to about 34.66 acres (or about 140,264 square metres) of land next to the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport (also known as Subang Airport) for the aerospace developments, subject to Malaysia Airports Holdings obtaining the relevant authority approvals for the sublease."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BPMA Subang is likely to appoint a business unit of Boustead Projects to carry out the design, construction, project management, development management, testing, commissioning and fit-out works and asset management or property management for the aerospace developments.

The completed aerospace and high-tech park will be leased to corporations in the aerospace industry.

Boustead Projects closed flat at S$0.93 before the announcement.

Companies & Markets

Fitch cuts Singtel outlook to 'negative' on Bharti rights issue, weaker growth

Top Glove Q2 profit dips 3% to RM105.8m on finance costs

Sembcorp looking to supply YCH Group's warehouses in Asia with solar power

Camsing Healthcare, Top Glove call for trading halt ahead of announcements

OCBC Pay Anyone on food ordering app Waitrr

Jump in Hong Fok's share price prompts SGX query

Editor's Choice

lwx_HYFLUX_220319_2.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB to Salim-Medco: Don't use us as excuse to pull out of Hyflux deal

lwx_paypal_220319_4.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Better engagement, but virtual AGMs also come with some risks

BT_20190322_CCLAZ22_3731105.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Garage

Lazada ramps up efforts to boost seller and brand growth

Most Read

1 Temasek International undergoes changes in leadership
2 SIA's S$500m 5-year bonds will pay 3.03% interest
3 PUB says Salim-Medco should not use it as excuse to pull plug on Hyflux deal
4 Will Salim-Medco walk away from Hyflux deal?
5 PUB to Salim-Medco: Don't use us as excuse to pull out of Hyflux deal
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Photo 1.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp looking to supply YCH Group's warehouses in Asia with solar power

Photo 1.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

lighthizer.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Government & Economy

US should stay engaged in South-east Asia: Chan Chun Sing in Washington

Mar 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Jump in Hong Fok's share price prompts SGX query

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening