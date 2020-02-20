Boustead Projects ties up with Sunseap to install rooftop solar energy systems

MAINBOARD-LISTED Boustead Projects is partnering Sunseap Group for the potential installation of rooftop industrial solar energy systems at its real estate projects.

The real estate player announced on Thursday in a regulatory filing that its wholly-owned subsidiary Boustead Funds Management had signed a framework agreement with Sunseap Leasing - a business unit of the regional solar energy provider - for the collaboration.

Through the partnership, Boustead Projects intends to better utilise rooftop space at its portfolio of leasehold properties and managed real estate projects.

Sunseap will be Boustead Projects's exclusive solar energy partner and preferred electricity retailer in Singapore, the latter added. Sunseap will also be able to offer clean energy solutions and retail lower-cost energy to Boustead Project's clients and tenants.

Thomas Chu, Boustead Projects managing director, said the company intends to partner Sunseap in Singapore and regionally.

"Sunseap is Singapore's most established solar energy solutions provider and a growing regional clean energy solutions provider, which makes them an ideal clean energy partner for our ongoing portfolio and regional expansion," he added.

Boustead Project shares were trading flat at S$0.94 as at 9.39am on Thursday.