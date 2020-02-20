You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Boustead Projects ties up with Sunseap to install rooftop solar energy systems

Thu, Feb 20, 2020 - 10:33 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED Boustead Projects is partnering Sunseap Group for the potential installation of rooftop industrial solar energy systems at its real estate projects.

The real estate player announced on Thursday in a regulatory filing that its wholly-owned subsidiary Boustead Funds Management had signed a framework agreement with Sunseap Leasing - a business unit of the regional solar energy provider - for the collaboration.

Through the partnership, Boustead Projects intends to better utilise rooftop space at its portfolio of leasehold properties and managed real estate projects.

Sunseap will be Boustead Projects's exclusive solar energy partner and preferred electricity retailer in Singapore, the latter added. Sunseap will also be able to offer clean energy solutions and retail lower-cost energy to Boustead Project's clients and tenants.

Thomas Chu, Boustead Projects managing director, said the company intends to partner Sunseap in Singapore and regionally.

SEE ALSO

Boustead Projects halts construction works after Seletar virus case

"Sunseap is Singapore's most established solar energy solutions provider and a growing regional clean energy solutions provider, which makes them an ideal clean energy partner for our ongoing portfolio and regional expansion," he added.

Boustead Project shares were trading flat at S$0.94 as at 9.39am on Thursday.

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 20, 2020 10:31 AM
Government & Economy

Japan hits back at 'chaotic' cruise ship quarantine claims

[TOKYO] Japan Thursday hit back at criticism over "chaotic" quarantine measures on the coronavirus-riddled Diamond...

Feb 20, 2020 10:27 AM
Technology

Silicon Valley inventor of 'cut, copy and paste' dies

[SAN FRANCISCO] Silicon Valley on Wednesday was mourning a pioneering computer scientist whose accomplishments...

Feb 20, 2020 09:52 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks higher at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened higher Thursday as investors took their cues from Wall Street where hopes that...

Feb 20, 2020 09:46 AM
Stocks

Australia, New Zealand: Shares hit record high on China stimulus hopes

[BENGALURU] Australian shares scaled a record high on Thursday, tracking Wall Street, as expectations of more...

Feb 20, 2020 09:41 AM
Government & Economy

Australia's jobless rate jumps to 5.3%, Australian dollar comes off highs

[SYDNEY] Australian employment surpassed expectations for a third straight month in January but the jobless rate...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly