Boustead Projects' unit wins S$70m deal to build high-tech plant
The integrated advanced facility, to be completed by 2020, will expand client's operations in Singapore
Singapore
REAL estate solutions company Boustead Projects on Tuesday said that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Boustead Projects E&C, has won a contract worth over S$70 million to design and build an integrated advanced high-tech manufacturing facility in Singapore.
The facility
