Boustead Singapore Q2 FY19 profit down 3%

BOUSTEAD Singapore's net profit for the second quarter ended Sept 30 slid 3 per cent year-on-year to S$6.89 million.

Revenue was 13 per cent higher at S$118.36 million, while earnings per share were the same at 1.4 Singapore cents.

During the quarter, share of losses of associated and joint venture companies swelled to S$2.11 million compared to a small gain of S$252,000 a year ago.

Selling and distribution as well as administrative expenses were also higher during the quarter.

The group has declared a dividend of one cent per share, payable Dec 7.

For the six-month period, net profit was 90 per cent higher at S$19.09 million, while revenue was up 15 per cent to S$225.36 million.

The counter closed at 78 cents, down half a cent, on Monday.