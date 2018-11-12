You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Boustead Singapore Q2 FY19 profit down 3%

Mon, Nov 12, 2018 - 10:40 PM
nisha.v.ramchandani@gmail.com@Nisha_BT

BOUSTEAD Singapore's net profit for the second quarter ended Sept 30 slid 3 per cent year-on-year to S$6.89 million.

Revenue was 13 per cent higher at S$118.36 million, while earnings per share were the same at 1.4 Singapore cents.

During the quarter, share of losses of associated and joint venture companies swelled to S$2.11 million compared to a small gain of S$252,000 a year ago.

Selling and distribution as well as administrative expenses were also higher during the quarter.

The group has declared a dividend of one cent per share, payable Dec 7.

For the six-month period, net profit was 90 per cent higher at S$19.09 million, while revenue was up 15 per cent to S$225.36 million.

The counter closed at 78 cents, down half a cent, on Monday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Straco Corp reports flat net profit for Q3

Oxley Holdings posts lower net profit for Q1 FY19

Metro in the black in Q2 FY19

CapitaLand lands bid for site in Guangzhou for 882m yuan

Cosco Shipping Q3 profit down on absence of profit from discontinued operations

Wilmar's Q3 net profit jumps 11%

Editor's Choice

BT_20181112_JASHELL_3613760.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Consumer

Shell adds local flavours to upgraded Shell Select stations

BP_PAP_121118_1.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Big test awaits 4G leaders as next GE nears

BP_MAS_121118_4.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

MAS, SGX leverage blockchain tech to settle tokenised assets

Most Read

1 Why Elon Musk fears artificial intelligence
2 Singapore can achieve steady, sustained growth: PM
3 LTA announces changes to parking provisions from February 2019
4 From cell to table: the evolution of food
5 100 units of The Woodleigh Residences released for sale
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore _121118_50.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS sets out principles to guide use of artificial intelligence, data analytics in finance

doc72qe7tn00zbohu63ou7_doc6wj6wgoxvbn1ekcyx13e.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

AK_GoJek_1211.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Go-Jek partners DBS to offer regional payments services

BP_Grab_121118_40.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Grab in tie-up with UOB for financial services in region

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening