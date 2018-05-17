You are here
Boustead's chairman puts trust in Falcon Energy MD
He is also looking to gain an early-mover advantage on bargains in the 'slowly recovering' offshore and marine sector
Singapore
BOUSTEAD chairman and chief executive Wong Fong Fui - who emerged as a significant shareholder in Falcon Energy Group (FEG) on Wednesday - pointed to trust in FEG's managing director P T Tan as a major factor behind his S$2 million investment.
Mr Wong is also looking to
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg