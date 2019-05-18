Brendan Carney named new CEO of Citibank Singapore

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
CITI on Friday said it has appointed Brendan Carney as chief executive officer (CEO) of Citibank Singapore, and Asean cluster head of its global consumer banking division, with effect from May 16.
He replaces former CEO Han Kwee Juan, who
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg