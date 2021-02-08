Brokers must 'act and think' like fintechs

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
SINGAPORE'S traditional retail broking business has been facing intense competition in recent years as more retail customers turn to self-directed online trading with the emergence of discount brokers.
Phillip Securities executive director Luke Lim said brokers that want...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes