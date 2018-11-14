Brokers' take

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
ST Engineering | Buy
Target price: S$3.97
Nov 13 closing: S$3.46
RHB Research Institute, Nov 13
We expect ST Engineering - scheduled to announce its Q3 2018 results on Nov 14, to report Patmi of S$140 million, up 13 per cent year-on-year. This
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg