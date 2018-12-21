Brokers' take

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
SPH Reit | Hold
Target price: S$1.02
Dec 20 close: S$1.01
Maybank Kim Eng, Dec 19
SPH Reit has announced its first overseas acquisition: an 85 per cent interest in Figtree Grove shopping centre in New South Wales Australia for A$188.2 million (S$
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg