Brokers' take

mm2 Asia | Hold (downgraded)
March 26 close: S$0.31
Target price: S$0.34
Maybank Kim Eng, March 25
Downgraded as optimism on success of
More Than Blue and another tie up with Fox Networks Group Asia has been priced in. There are currently
