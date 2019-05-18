Brokers' take

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Frasers Centrepoint Trust (FCT) | Neutral
May 17 close: S$2.40
Target price: S$2.25
RHB Research Institute, May 17
FCT's much-awaited acquisition of Waterway Point is a positive move that will diversify earnings, strengthen its tenant base and
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg