You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: Analysts mostly positive on SGX acquiring BidFX

Tue, Jun 30, 2020 - 4:30 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

THE Singapore Exchange's (SGX) move to acquire BidFX is largely deemed positive by analysts in separate research notes on Tuesday. 

This comes as the move looks to boost the bourse's market potential into over-the-counter (OTC) currencies beyond foreign exchange (FX) futures. BidFX is a cloud-based FX trading platform for institutional investors. 

While CGS-CIMB upgraded its call on SGX to "hold" from "reduce", analysts from RHB and DBS Group Research maintained their calls of "buy" and "fully valued" respectively.

All three analysts kept their target prices unchanged. RHB's target price is S$9.20, DBS's is S$7.40, while CGS-CIMB has a target price of S$8.

SGX shares were trading up S$0.25 or 3.1 per cent to S$8.31 as at 3.39pm. 

SEE ALSO

SGX buys remaining 80% of BidFX to bridge OTC and listed FX markets

On the unchanged target price, CGS-CIMB analyst Ngoh Yi Sin said associated earnings loss from the recent price correction following SGX's MSCI licence termination has been priced in and will see little downside from the current level.

"We like the transaction as a potential growth driver in the medium term, but it is unlikely to mitigate the near-term earnings gap left by the expiry of MSCI licensing in February 2021," Ms Ngoh noted.

The BidFX acquisition is seen as a positive step by RHB analyst Leng Seng Choon. With BidFX, SGX will be able to serve a wider FX community, he said in a research note on Tuesday.

He added that BidFX is "ahead of the curve" in developing sophisticated electronic FX trading and workflow solutions. Moreover, SGX has indicated that the acquisition should be earnings per share-accretive from fiscal 2021.

DBS analyst Lim Rui Wen said the move will allow SGX to move towards an integrated OTC FX and futures offering.

"SGX hopes to bring together the mutually reinforcing pools of liquidity in OTC and futures, where more than 25 per cent of BidFX's average daily volume is in Asian currencies," Ms Lim said.

The research house remains "fully valued" on SGX in the near term as it believes there is limited upside in the interim following the reduction of the MSCI licence agreement and near-term earnings catalyst.

With the full consolidation of BidFX, further synergies from research-based index firm Scientific Beta and potentially more bolt-on acquisitions, SGX's fixed income, currency and commodities and data, connectivity and indices segments could form one-third of revenue in three to four years, according to Ms Ngoh.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

UOBAM launches S-Reit income fund for Taiwan retail investors

Lawyer Jeffrey Ong hit with another 15 charges, mostly linked to Allied Tech's missing funds

Mirzan Mahathir not re-elected as SBI Offshore chairman

Hatten Land to acquire 20% stake in digital asset exchange ECXX Global for US$6m

First Reit unit serves termination notice on development agreement for Indonesia hospital

Accordia Golf Trust's sponsor offers to buy golf courses for S$804.1m

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 30, 2020 04:21 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks finish higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares closed with gains Tuesday following a rally in New York as traders welcomed upbeat...

Jun 30, 2020 04:12 PM
Government & Economy

Lower electricity bills as tariffs to fall 15% for next 3 months

[SINGAPORE] Households can expect lower electricity bills for the next three months.

Jun 30, 2020 04:08 PM
Government & Economy

GE2020: NCMP scheme is not solution for alternative voice in Parliament, says WP's Dennis Tan

SINGAPOREANS must not fall into the trap of thinking that the Non-Constituency MP (NCMP) scheme is a solution for an...

Jun 30, 2020 04:08 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares mark best quarter in nearly 11 years

[SYDNEY] Australian shares rose on Tuesday after the country's central bank played up prospects of fresh stimulus...

Jun 30, 2020 04:04 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares end higher, mark sharpest quarterly gain in 11 years

[SEOUL] South Korean shares closed higher on Tuesday on upbeat data from the United States and China, helping the...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.