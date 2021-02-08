Broker's take: CGS-CIMB downgrades ISDN to 'hold' as short-term positives priced in

CGS-CIMB has downgraded ISDN Holdings to "hold" from "add", with an unchanged target price of S$0.72.

This comes after the integrated engineering solutions provider closed at S$0.71 on Friday after hitting an intraday high of S$0.82 on Jan 21, 2020.

ISDN's share price has priced in the current strong outlook in its core industrial automation business, the research team said, explaining the downgrade in a research note on Friday.

Shares of mainboard-listed ISDN closed at S$0.68, S$0.035 or 4.9 per cent lower, on Monday.

CGS-CIMB has not priced into its forecasts potential profit contribution from ISDN's mini-hydropower business in Indonesia, a sum-of-parts valuation when such earnings are visible and the impact to ISDN's valuation if the mini-hydropower business is spun off.

ISDN is CGS-CIMB's small-cap alpha stock pick for the technology manufacturing sector, according to its Dec 9, 2020 strategy report on its 2021 outlook. ISDN's last-done price was S$0.40 at the time of inclusion in the report.

In January, the research house reiterated its "add" call on the stock, as well as raised its target price to S$0.72 from S$0.68 on better revenue prospects. CGS-CIMB said at the time that ISDN was on track to report a five-year record-high revenue and net profit for fiscal 2020 despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

The research team expects ISDN to report its FY2020 results on Feb 26, it said on Friday.