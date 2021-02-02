Broker's take: CGS-CIMB upgrades SATS to 'add' with higher S$4.30 TP

CGS-CIMB has upgraded its call on SATS to "add" from "hold", while raising its target price to S$4.30 from S$3.27.

CGS-CIMB has upgraded its call on SATS to "add" from "hold", while raising its target price to S$4.30 from S$3.27 previously on expectations that the ground handler and inflight caterer will return to profit in the near term.

In a report on Monday, analyst Lim Siew Khee projects SATS to report a profit of S$3.5 million in Q3 FY2021, reversing from its S$33 million loss in the previous quarter due to a recovery in cargo revenue and a potential targeted Jobs Support Scheme that could be announced in the upcoming Budget.

Noting that cargo revenue made up about 10-15 per cent of group revenue pre-Covid-19, she believes a structural acceleration in e-commerce and a "new normal" could create a continuous demand for medical supplies such as vaccines.

This could in turn form a baseload for the group's cargo-handling division, said Ms Lim, who is forecasting the segment to grow to 22 per cent of the group's revenue and recover to pre-Covid levels by the first quarter of FY2022.

However, she has a less positive outlook on the group's aviation food catering services segment, which she estimates will recover to just 23-35 per cent of pre-Covid levels by FY2022-2023 as business travel remains at a standstill.

The analyst forecasts ground-handling revenue to reach 52-75 per cent of pre-Covid levels over the same period as international passenger demand continues to be impeded by new lockdowns, while the pharmaceutical-handling segment is still small, in her view.

"We believe the strong cargo trend is likely to continue through 2021 on the back of shortage in capacity from the loss of available passenger aircraft belly cargo space… Cargo handling is less labour-intensive and typically commands a mid-teen earnings before interest and taxes margin. Therefore, we think SATS' operating margin could return to 10 per cent by FY2023F (from 0 per cent in FY2021F)," said Ms Lim.

Meanwhile, DBS Group Research said in a separate Monday report that it continues to favour SATS despite the recent suspension of Singapore's green lane arrangements with Germany, Malaysia and South Korea.

It has a "buy" recommendation on the counter with a TP of S$4.50, and is of the view that there is limited downside to the stock.

"There is a good possibility that investors, having rode through nearly a year of pandemic uncertainty, won't mind holding on a little while longer as the light at the end of the tunnel draws closer," said DBS of SATS, among other stock picks.

Shares of SATS were trading S$0.06 or 1.6 per cent higher at S$3.91 as at 10.52am on Tuesday.