Broker's take: DBS downgrades Genting to 'hold' on negative earnings adjustments

DBS Group Research has downgraded Genting Singapore to "hold" and lowered its target price to S$0.75 from S$0.80 previously, to reflect its negative earnings adjustments.

This comes as the research house once again cuts its forecast for Genting Singapore's financial year 2020/2021 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation.

The latest earnings reduction reflects DBS Group Research's expectation of a J-shape recovery compared with a V-shape recovery previously, analyst Jason Sum said in a research note on Monday.

This is driven by a more severe drop in tourist arrivals, extended social-distancing regulations, and a sharper contraction in the Republic's economy.

Despite the novel coronavirus's "immense impact" on Genting's earnings, the group's valuation is attractive relative to regional peers. Its sustainable 5 per cent dividend yield should also help support its share price, Mr Sum said.

"We will be sitting on the bench for now until there are signs of earnings recovery," he added.

Earnings recovery will largely be predicated on the Covid-19 situation stabilising regionally, the loosening of cross-border travel restrictions between Singapore and other countries, as well as the relaxing of social-distancing practices domestically.

Genting Singapore shares were trading at 74.5 Singapore cents as at 10.11am on Monday, down four cents or 5.1 per cent.