Broker's take: DBS downgrades ST Engg to 'hold' on limited upside potential

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
DBS Group Research has downgraded Singapore Technologies Engineering (ST Engineering) to "hold" on limited upside potential. It also lowered its target price to S$3.40 from S$4.60.
ST Engineering shares were trading S$0.01 or 0.3 per cent higher at S$3.28 as at 10.51am on Monday.
...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes