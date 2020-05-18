You are here

Broker's take: DBS downgrades ST Engg to 'hold' on limited upside potential

Mon, May 18, 2020 - 11:25 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

DBS Group Research has downgraded Singapore Technologies Engineering (ST Engineering) to "hold" on limited upside potential. It also lowered its target price to S$3.40 from S$4.60.

ST Engineering shares were trading S$0.01 or 0.3 per cent higher at S$3.28 as at 10.51am on Monday.

