You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS maintains 'buy' on ComfortDelGro amid extended support for industry

Wed, Sep 16, 2020 - 12:22 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

nz_ComfortDelGro_160974.jpg
DBS Group Research has maintained its "buy" recommendation on transport operator ComfortDelGro with a target price of S$1.96, amid recent announcements in the sector, including extended support for cabbies and private hire drivers.
ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

DBS Group Research has maintained its "buy" recommendation on transport operator ComfortDelGro with a target price of S$1.96, amid recent announcements in the sector, including extended support for cabbies and private hire drivers.

For one, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Tuesday announced the extension of the Special Relief Fund (SRF) amounting to S$112 million for the point-to-point (P2P) industry. Of this amount, S$106 million will go towards providing rental reliefs for active taxi and private hire drivers till March 2021.

This translates to rental relief of about S$10/day per vehicle, as per the original relief announced earlier in February this year, DBS analyst Andy Sim wrote in a research note on Wednesday.

With the resumption of some activities in Phase Two, demand for taxi and private hire cars has increased, though ridership is still around 70 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels, LTA said. The transport authority also indicated that taxi operators have pledged to continue providing matching rental rebates worth S$29 million to their hirers. For instance, ComfortDelGro is extending its 25 per cent rental waiver for hirers from Sept 16 to Oct 31.

"We estimate that on average, the waiver could amount to about S$30/day, of which S$10 is from the government's SRF. This is a progressive step down from the 30 per cent/40 per cent/50 per cent rental waiver extended in the past few months post the 'circuit-breaker' period," Mr Sim said.

SEE ALSO

ComfortDelGro launches app for learners at driving centre

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

DBS noted that the extension of the rental waiver from ComfortDelGro is "not totally surprising", given the gradual recovery in ridership. The research team views the extension of the SRF as a "welcome relief" to support the industry and ease the burden on transport operators.

"In fact, the gradual step down in rental waiver by ComfortDelGro shows ridership improvement and is in accordance with our thesis and observation," DBS said.

Separately, LTA has also announced that new applicants for the Private Hire Car Driver Vocational Licence must be Singapore citizens who are at least 30 years old, with a minimum of one year's driving experience. This aligns with the requirements for taxi drivers.

According to DBS, the alignment of the eligibility criteria was "a long time coming", with the research team expecting the development last year. This will help limit potential new drivers which could cause further demand-supply distortion, especially in the current period of lower demand, DBS said.

It added that the occurrence of the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact could catalyse a consolidation of the P2P industry. With private rental car fleet in Singapore ballooning to over 70,000 vehicles, along with a current fleet of 16,000 taxis, this would cause the weaker players to exit the industry, DBS said.

Overall, the research team believes that ComfortDelGro's valuations are attractive at 1.2 times price to book value, which is -2 standard deviations of the counter's historical mean. DBS is also of the view that the market has not priced in Phase Three recovery and sees higher odds of share price appreciation over the next six to 12 months.

ComfortDelGro shares were trading at S$1.53 as at the midday break on Wednesday, up S$0.04 or 2.7 per cent.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 16, 2020 12:14 PM
Energy & Commodities

Singapore LNG Corp and France's Total sign deal for solar energy system

[SINGAPORE] A subsidiary of France's Total and Singapore LNG Corp (SLNG) have signed a deal for a rooftop solar...

Sep 16, 2020 12:08 PM
Consumer

Kodak says it mishandled CEO stock grants ahead of Covid project

[NEW YORK] Eastman Kodak, seeking to address the firestorm of allegations surrounding a Trump administration loan,...

Sep 16, 2020 11:54 AM
Energy & Commodities

Gold steady as markets eye outcome of US Fed meeting

[BENGALURU] Gold prices held steady on Wednesday as investors awaited the outcome of the US Federal Reserve's (Fed)...

Sep 16, 2020 11:46 AM
Government & Economy

Singaporeans above 18 to get S$100 domestic tourism vouchers in December

[SINGAPORE] Singaporeans aged 18 and above this year will each receive S$100 in digital vouchers to spend on...

Sep 16, 2020 11:43 AM
Banking & Finance

Barclays to launch new FX trading and pricing engine in Singapore

BARCLAYS on Wednesday announced that it will be launching its new foreign exchange (FX) trading and pricing engine...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: UOB, DBS, OCBC, Singapore Airlines, ESR-Reit, Sabana Reit, Q&M Dental

Singapore shares edge up at Wednesday's open; STI up 0.3%

Singapore banks stick to hiring plans even as UOB freezes wages

Recession? 2020 new home sales could top 2019's

Apple bundles TV, music, news and more in services push

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.