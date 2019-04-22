You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: DBS raises target price, OCBC increases fair value on CapitaLand Commercial Trust

Mon, Apr 22, 2019 - 12:24 PM
UPDATED Mon, Apr 22, 2019 - 1:00 PM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

DBS Equity Research raised CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CCT)'s target price from S$2 to S$2.10 and maintained its "buy" call, while OCBC Investment Research increased CCT's fair value from S$1.83 to S$1.88 and maintained its "hold" position. CCT shares were unchanged at S$1.93 as at the midday break on Monday.

The brokers made the calls based on a positive office rental market and a more dovish interest rate environment after the US Federal Reserve decided in March to hold off raising rates this year. 

Both research teams said there would be many chances for CCT to profit from the positive office rent market.

OCBC's Mr Wong said CCT's average expiring rents of S$10.44 per square foot (psf) per month in 2019, S$9.60 psf per month in 2020 and S$10.72 psf per month in 2021 are below the current market rate of S$11.15 psf per month. He added that this implied there is room for favourable rental reversions ahead.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

DBS noted that Singapore office rents rose for the sixth straight quarter in Q1 2019. The S$11.15 psf per month rate reached at the end of this quarter was up 25 per cent from first-half 2017 lows, which the brokerage said should generate increased investor interest in CCT.

It added that CCT remains undervalued "ahead of a multi-year upturn in office rents in Singapore" and limited supply over the next three years.

CCT's property valuations are below physical market transactions, and its expansion into Europe provides another growth avenue, DBS said.

DBS analysts lowered CCT's cost of debt from 3.5 per cent to 3.25 per cent, while OCBC analyst Andy Wong lowered CCT's risk-free rate assumption from 2.7 per cent to 2.3 per cent.

According to DBS analysts, CCT's first quarter 2019 distribution per unit (DPU) rose 3.8 per cent to 2.20 Singapore cents on the back of increased revenue and net property income, while OCBC's Mr Wong cited lower finance costs and a distribution of tax-exempt income of S$3.4 million as reasons for the increase in DPU.

Companies & Markets

M1 to delist on April 24

Hot stock: Global Invacom shares soar after Tactilis unit acquisition called off

Mirach gets 15-month extension till June 5, 2020 to exit SGX watch list

Perennial-led consortium to sell Chinatown Point Mall for S$520m

Yoma Strategic in S$26.6m partnership deal to grow Myanmar vehicle leasing business

CapitaLand's first closing of discretionary property equity fund raises US$391.3m

Editor's Choice

BT_20190422_LSFX_3759546.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore banks' FX volumes surge on strong Asian growth

BT_20190422_SPNEWCAMPUS_3759594.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Garage

NewCampus draws learners back to the classroom

BT_20190422_TSGLIFE22_3759609.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Garage

Glife raises S$1.6m of seed capital to take farm food direct to forks

Most Read

1 Will Jewel be Changi's game-changer?
2 Premium New Zealand honey producer admits adding chemicals
3 SM Investments to sue Hyflux for alleged breach of agreement
4 Singapore hotels don't kid around when it comes to family vacations
5 Ex-white knight SM Investments sues Hyflux for breaching agreement terms
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190422_LSFX_3759546.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore banks' FX volumes surge on strong Asian growth

Chinatown Point.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Perennial-led consortium to sell Chinatown Point Mall for S$520m

AK_dsn_2204.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Transport

Singapore in talks with more electric car companies after Dyson: EDB

Apr 22, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Perennial, SPH, Yoma Strategic, Sabana Reit, Datapulse, Global Invacom

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening