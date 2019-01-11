You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Broker's take: OCBC downgrades SATS to 'hold'

Fri, Jan 11, 2019 - 10:48 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

OCBC Investment Research has downgraded its rating on SATS from "buy" to "hold" with a fair value estimate of S$5.23 from S$5.34 previously, on the back of limited upside following the counter's recent price appreciation. 

With the addition of a S$0.19 dividend forecast, OCBC's full-year estimate represents a 10 per cent upside to the counter's closing price of S$4.94 on Jan 10. The stock has risen 7.6 per cent over the last five trading sessions, and OCBC sees diminishing upside in the near term at the current levels. 

Nonetheless, the brokerage also noted that there has been some growth in Changi Airport's operating statistics, which might bode well for SATS in the long run. Traffic growth at Changi Airport has a direct impact on SATS, as OCBC expects the group to handle about 80 per cent of the traffic throughput there.

In the longer term, the addition of Terminal 5 - with construction to begin in 2020 - will also benefit SATS since it is the dominant ground handling provider at Changi Airport, OCBC said. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Changi Airport posted mixed operating statistics for November 2018, as passenger throughput grew 4.5 per cent year on year (y-o-y), aircraft movements fell 1.3 per cent, and air freight movements rose 2.5 per cent.

From January to Novemeber last year, y-o-y growth for passenger throughput was 5.6 per cent, 1.9 per cent for aircraft movements and 3.6 per cent for air freight movements.

"In general, these growth figures were weaker compared to the growth that we saw in January to November 2017 versus 2016," OCBC said. 

Trade tensions and weaker sentiment have also impacted emerging market currencies and trade volumes, OCBC added.

While lower oil prices is a near-term reprieve, competition in the airline industry may continue to result in pricing pressures for SATS, the brokerage explained. 

SATS is trading at 20 times forward P/E (price equity ratio), close to the historical average over the last five years. At the current price, the forecasted dividend yield is about 3.9 per cent, OCBC said. 

As at 10.33am on Friday, SATS shares were trading up 0.2 per cent, or one Singapore cent to S$4.95 apiece. 

Editor's Choice

SL_Mercure_110119_2.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oxley selling Stevens Rd hotels for close to S$1b

BT_20190111_MRCREATIVE11_3665598.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Creative turns up amp at Vegas electronics show

SL_UOB_110119_1.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB renews bancassurance deal with Prudential for S$1.15b

Most Read

1 Coastal Oil troubles hit Singapore banks, others with US$350m exposure
2 Ascott Reit sells Raffles Place property for S$134m net gain
3 Recession likely in next 2 years
4 Singtel resells electricity plans through Singtel Power
5 Palm oil stocks may shine with CPO prices out of the woods
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SL_UOB_110119_1.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB renews bancassurance deal with Prudential for S$1.15b

BT_20190111_MRCREATIVE11_3665598.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Creative turns up amp at Vegas electronics show

SL_Perennial Real Estate Holdings_110119_21.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Workspace provider IWG leases space at Perennial's Capitol Singapore

SL_Mercure_110119_2.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oxley selling Stevens Rd hotels for close to S$1b

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening