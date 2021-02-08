Broker's take: RHB bullish on Food Empire, expects growth in demand for products

Sudeep Nair, CEO of Food Empire Holdings. RHB on Monday said it remains bullish on Food Empire Holdings and reiterated its "strong buy call".

RHB on Monday said it remains bullish on Food Empire Holdings and reiterated its "strong buy call". The research team also raised its target price to S$1.27 from S$0.80, pegged to a higher price to earnings (P/E) ratio of 15 times for its FY2021 forecast.

Shares of mainboard-listed Food Empire were trading three Singapore cents or 3.4 per cent higher at 90.5 cents as at 10.35am on Monday.

The bullish stance comes as RHB believes the worst to be over for the instant coffee manufacturer. The research team expects demand for Food Empire's products to grow due to Covid-19 and the mass distribution of vaccines.

RHB analyst Jarick Seet does not expect the two-month plunge in Food Empire's sales following lockdowns in 2020 to be repeated in FY2021. Thus, margins should improve on growing demand, while ruble appreciation should drive strong earnings growth of 24.7 per cent on the year for RHB's FY2021 forecast on the stock.

RHB projects Food Empire's FY2020 to close with "decent" numbers and FY2021 to improve further. The research house has raised its forecast for FY2020-22 recurring profit after tax and minority interests by 10 per cent, 20 per cent and 5 per cent.

RHB also noted that the counter is trading at 10 times its forecasted FY2021 earnings, making it one of the cheapest consumer staples stocks as its local and regional peers are trading at 20-30 times P/E.

"It could even be a candidate for privatisation, given its undervalued position," Mr Seet said, adding that management has been buying back shares aggressively in December 2020 and January 2021.