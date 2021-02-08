 Broker's take: RHB bullish on Food Empire, expects growth in demand for products, Companies & Markets - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Broker's take: RHB bullish on Food Empire, expects growth in demand for products

Mon, Feb 08, 2021 - 11:05 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

file7ahj5bi0og21gyo77h6l.jpg
Sudeep Nair, CEO of Food Empire Holdings. RHB on Monday said it remains bullish on Food Empire Holdings and reiterated its "strong buy call".
PHOTO: FOOD EMPIRE HOLDINGS

RHB on Monday said it remains bullish on Food Empire Holdings and reiterated its "strong buy call". The research team also raised its target price to S$1.27 from S$0.80, pegged to a higher price to earnings (P/E) ratio of 15 times for its FY2021 forecast.

Shares of mainboard-listed Food Empire were trading three Singapore cents or 3.4 per cent higher at 90.5 cents as at 10.35am on Monday.

The bullish stance comes as RHB believes the worst to be over for the instant coffee manufacturer. The research team expects demand for Food Empire's products to grow due to Covid-19 and the mass distribution of vaccines.

RHB analyst Jarick Seet does not expect the two-month plunge in Food Empire's sales following lockdowns in 2020 to be repeated in FY2021. Thus, margins should improve on growing demand, while ruble appreciation should drive strong earnings growth of 24.7 per cent on the year for RHB's FY2021 forecast on the stock.

RHB projects Food Empire's FY2020 to close with "decent" numbers and FY2021 to improve further. The research house has raised its forecast for FY2020-22 recurring profit after tax and minority interests by 10 per cent, 20 per cent and 5 per cent.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

RHB also noted that the counter is trading at 10 times its forecasted FY2021 earnings, making it one of the cheapest consumer staples stocks as its local and regional peers are trading at 20-30 times P/E.

"It could even be a candidate for privatisation, given its undervalued position," Mr Seet said, adding that management has been buying back shares aggressively in December 2020 and January 2021.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 8, 2021 11:05 AM
Consumer

Tesco calls on UK's Sunak to introduce higher online sales tax

LONDON Teco Pl is leading calls for an online sales tax to be imposed on digital retailers such as Amazon, as UK...

Feb 8, 2021 10:48 AM
Real Estate

Shophouses on Amoy Street, Balestier Road for sale

THREE shophouses, one on Amoy Street and two on Balestier Road have been put up for sale, sole marketing agent...

Feb 8, 2021 10:35 AM
Transport

Preliminary report into Sriwijaya Air crash expected on Feb 10: Indonesian investigators

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's air accident investigator expects to release the preliminary report into last month's deadly...

Feb 8, 2021 10:08 AM
Energy & Commodities

Seadrill Asia files for bankruptcy as virus ends recovery bet

[SAN FRANCISCO] Seadrill, the rig operator controlled by billionaire John Fredriksen, filed for bankruptcy...

Feb 8, 2021 09:59 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares climb on improving US stimulus hopes, no new local virus cases

[BENGALURU] Australian shares rose on Monday, with strengthening global risk sentiment as US President Joe Biden's...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Seadrill Asia files for bankruptcy as virus ends recovery bet

Australia: Shares climb on improving US stimulus hopes, no new local virus cases

Singapore shares open higher on Monday; STI up 0.3%

Hong Kong: Shares open sharply higher

Japan's economic recovery from pandemic likely stalled in Q4: poll

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for