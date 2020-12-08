You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Broker's take: RHB 'overweight' on consumer stocks with ThaiBev as top pick

Tue, Dec 08, 2020 - 10:29 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

Cold Storage at Great World City - Dairy Farm Intl - ST file.jpg
RHB also has a "buy" call on Dairy Farm International, which operates Cold Storage supermarkets, given its "undemanding" valuation.
ST FILE PHOTO

IN view of consumption trends in a post-Covid-19 world, RHB has upgraded the consumer sector under its coverage to "overweight", from "neutral".

The research team prefers staple-food companies with exposure to a domestic recovery play, while beer and liquor giant Thai Beverage Public Co (ThaiBev) is its top pick for the sector in 2021.

RHB also likes names such as supermarket chain Sheng Siong Group, retailer Dairy Farm International, coffee-shop operator Kimly and instant-coffee maker Food Empire Holdings.

In a strategy note on Tuesday, analyst Juliana Cai wrote that consumer companies with exposure to the reopening of domestic activities, such as those in retail and food and beverage services, should see some earnings recovery next year, from a low base in 2020.

"Local demand would also be supported by an increase in savings arising from travel restrictions, pent-up demand and consumers becoming more accustomed to distancing themselves from Covid-19 risks," she said.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

In addition, many firms have restructured their operating expenditures to make them more variable, through higher gross turnover rents and lower base rental rates, as well as using more casual labour. These initiatives will mitigate the surge in expenses when revenue grows, according to Ms Cai.

Moreover, she expects sub-sectors such as e-commerce, home furnishing, sports and recreational retail, online entertainment and grocery retail to continue to benefit if stay-at-home trends prevail after the pandemic.

On the other hand, RHB remained cautious on tourism-related stocks. It is "neutral" on Genting Singapore with a S$0.72 target price, and recommended "sell" on Jumbo Group with a S$0.19 target.

Firms heavily dependent on tourism may see an uptick in revenue for Q4 2020 and Q1 2021 on the back of holidays and festive demand. However, Ms Cai believes the recovery in tourist numbers over the next 12 months will be slow, given the uncertainty on the mass distribution of the Covid-19 vaccines.

On ThaiBev, RHB has a "buy" call and S$0.82 target price. The stock was trading at 73.5 Singapore cents as at 10.05am on Tuesday, up 0.5 cent or 0.7 per cent.

The research team likes ThaiBev's earnings defensiveness - derived from the spirits segment - coupled with a potential recovery play from its exposure to on-premise consumption through its beer, non-alcoholic beverages and restaurant segments.

ThaiBev's spirits segment caters largely to off-premise local consumption, and has wide exposure to the upcountry region. This means the segment has been less affected by social-distancing restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the protests in Bangkok, said Ms Cai.

RHB also likes Sheng Siong for its sustained high gross profit margin, operational efficiencies and high free-cash-flow generation.

The research team on Tuesday rated the grocery staples retailer a "buy" with a S$1.87 target price. Sheng Siong's shares were trading flat at S$1.54 as at 10.05am.

Although investor interest in grocery retailers has moderated after the Covid-19 lockdown ended and encouraging vaccine development news emerged, the work-from-home trend and travel restrictions may remain in place till late 2021, according to Ms Cai.

In that case, Sheng Siong's shares may stay buoyed and even exceed levels prior to the pandemic, thus bringing about an upside surprise, she added.

Meanwhile, Kimly's net profit is set to see a further boost from new joint ventures and acquisitions, said another RHB analyst, Jarick Seet, in a company update on Tuesday.

He maintained his "buy" call on the coffee-shop operator and raised the target price to S$0.34. The counter fell 0.5 Singapore cent or 1.6 per cent to trade at 30 cents as at 10.06am.

Kimly's business model has shown resilience, with revenue rising 1.2 per cent and net profit growing by 25.8 per cent for its fiscal year ended Sept 30, 2020, although this strong showing was also partially due to government support, said Mr Seet. RHB expects Kimly's dividends to remain attractive at about 4.2 per cent for FY21.

As for Dairy Farm, RHB has a "buy" call and US$4.47 target. The stock's valuation is "undemanding", as it was trading at a 19-time FY21 price-to-earnings ratio, compared to its historical average of 24 times. Its shares gained US$0.03 or 0.7 per cent to US$4.09 as at 10.06am.

Dairy Farm operates supermarkets such as Cold Storage and Giant, 7-Eleven convenience stores, home furnishing retailer Ikea, health and beauty stores such as Guardian and Mannings, as well as restaurants.

RHB noted that the continued wave of Covid-19 infections in Hong Kong is likely to weigh down Dairy Farm's near-term prospects, as it will slow the recovery of its health and beauty division and its restaurants. "Nonetheless, we think its current valuation presents a good opportunity for long-term accumulation, especially given the positive news on vaccine development," Ms Cai said.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

STOCKS

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 8, 2020 10:39 AM
Banking & Finance

Deutsche Bank to link management pay to sustainability targets

[FRANKFURT] Deutsche Bank on Monday said it planned to join a small number of financial institutions that link...

Dec 8, 2020 10:34 AM
Energy & Commodities

Chevron CEO vows higher returns, lower carbon to revive big oil

[NEW YORK] Fresh from overtaking Exxon Mobil Corp as North America's biggest oil company, Chevron Corp has a "simple...

Dec 8, 2020 10:17 AM
Government & Economy

Japan's PM announces 73.6t yen in fresh stimulus

[TOKYO] Japan will compile a fresh economic stimulus package worth 73.6 trillion yen (S$943.08 billion), Prime...

Dec 8, 2020 10:16 AM
Energy & Commodities

Soy-hungry China gets early start buying America's 2021 crop

[CHICAGO] China is so hungry for soybeans that it has started buying US supplies from next year's crop much earlier...

Dec 8, 2020 10:10 AM
Consumer

JD Health shares rise 34% in Hong Kong trading debut

[HONG KONG] JD Health International shares have opened 34 per cent higher from the company's issue price, as Hong...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Plane-crash risk seen rising on FCC expansion of 5G spectrum in US

Construction firms worry about margins as cost of labour rises

Hot stocks: Singtel, Sea jump after digital-bank win; iFast, Razer sink

Exxon faces proxy fight launched by new activist firm Engine No 1

Stocks to watch: DBS, OCBC, UOB, Singtel, Keppel, Sabana Reit, iFast, Japfa

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for