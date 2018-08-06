You are here
TOPLINE
Building an empire on 3-in-1 instant coffee mix
Food Empire's instant coffee and beverages are sold widely in Russia and 50 other countries.
THERE is an old saying "nothing ventured, nothing gained" that is applicable to Singapore-listed Food Empire Holdings. Its chief executive officer Sudeep Nair spent most of his life turning the group's fledgling 3-in-1 instant coffee mix business into a familiar brand in Russia, a nation of
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg